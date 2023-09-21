RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing a felony charge after a shooting, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies came to the 7200 block of Howard Mill Road after getting a report of an assault.

At the scene, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies later found the suspect, Aaron Bryant Williams, 45, a short distance away on the 7100 block of Howard Mill Road.

Williams was taken into custody and after further investigation was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was given a $250,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Tuesday.