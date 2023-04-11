ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after assaulting someone in Asheboro, the sheriff’s office says.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Asheboro on Sunday about an assault that happened in Denton. When they got there, they met the victim who had “visual signs” of being assaulted.

The deputy sought a warrant for the arrest of Zachary Keith Blevins for felony assault by strangulation. Blevins wasn’t at his home when they went to look for him, but he was located the next day on Monday and served the warrant. Due to the domestic nature of the charge, he was denied bond.