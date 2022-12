DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple sex abuse charges after an investigation in Davidson County.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 22, they arrested and charged Luther Johnny Matney Jr., of Winston-Salem, with eight counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Two juvenile victims told an interviewer with the Dragonfly House in Mocksville about the abuse.

He was given a $150,000 secured bond.