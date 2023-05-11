RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with second-degree in connection to a fatal crash in Randolph County on Wednesday, according to State Highway Patrol.

Daniel Ray-Christopher Willard is in the Randolph County jail under a $2 million dollar bond.

At 2:25 p.m., State Highway Patrol troopers responded when they were told about a crash on US 64 near Iron Mountain Road.

Troopers Wanda Cox Allred, 74, of Franklinville, was going west on US 64 in a 2019 Honda CR-V when Willard crossed the center line and hit her vehicle head-on.

Allred died at the scene.