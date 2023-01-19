HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after two alleged break-ins in eight days at a Haw River home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 9, deputies came to the 3000 block of Wormranch Road in Haw River after getting a report of someone breaking into a motor vehicle.

The victim says that their vehicle had been broken into during the night and that several items were missing. Those items were a laptop, iPad, Beats headphones and an air compressor.

On Tuesday, investigators say that the victim’s garage was broken into and a go-cart was taken. The victim gave investigators security camera footage of the suspect.

Deputies would later identify the suspect as Jesse Lee Evans, 43, of Graham. Investigators say that he can be seen on camera during the alleged break-in.

On Wednesday, Evans was taken into custody at the Alamance County Detention Center. He is being charged with the following.

Felony breaking-and-entering

Felony breaking/entering a motor vehicle

Felony obtaining property under false pretenses

2 counts of felony larceny

Injury to real property

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Evans is being held on a $30,000 secured bond.