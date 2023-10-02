DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces numerous charges, including rape and taking indecent liberties with a child, after a sex offense investigation, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Detectives got a report on July 11, 2023, about a possible sex offense and began an investigation.
A juvenile victim disclosed sexual abuse to a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House in Mocksville.
Detectives interviewed 49-year-old Dale Eugene Furr who was identified as a suspect.
He was then arrested on Friday and charged with:
- five counts of statutory rape of a child
- one count of statutory sex offense of a child
- six counts of Indecent liberties with a child
He was given a $500,000 secured bond and placed in the Davidson County Jail.