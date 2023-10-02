DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces numerous charges, including rape and taking indecent liberties with a child, after a sex offense investigation, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Detectives got a report on July 11, 2023, about a possible sex offense and began an investigation.

A juvenile victim disclosed sexual abuse to a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House in Mocksville.

Detectives interviewed 49-year-old Dale Eugene Furr who was identified as a suspect.

He was then arrested on Friday and charged with:

five counts of statutory rape of a child

one count of statutory sex offense of a child

six counts of Indecent liberties with a child

He was given a $500,000 secured bond and placed in the Davidson County Jail.