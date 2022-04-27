DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old on Wednesday.

The Davidson County 911 center got reports of the victim being driven to the hospital by Ryan Joseph Peace. Deputies say that the operator instructed Peace to pull over and meet with Davidson County EMS and law enforcement at the intersection of Jersey Church Road and NC-8.

Jersey Church Road/NC-8 intersection (Bing Maps)

Authorities say they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from what appeared to be shotgun pellets.

Deputies say that initially Peace, the victim and another juvenile witness explained the victim’s injuries as being the result of “a vague story of a suspect in a black Jeep driving by and shooting the victim while he was walking on the road.”

Deputies say that further investigation revealed that Peace had shot the victim in the Southmont area of Davidson County. Deputies also say that Peace threatened the victim and witness in order to make them corroborate the false story about the “black Jeep”.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Peace is currently being charged with the following:

One count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury

Two counts of intimidating witnesses

One count of possession of a firearm by a felon

Peace received a $1 million secure bond and is being held in the Davidson County Jail. His first court appearance is on May 9.