GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody and is being charged after a Friday night shooting, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:14 p.m. on Friday, deputies came to the Guilford County Fire Station 32 in Browns Summit and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators say that the victim was intentionally shot by Darrell Wayne Pennell, 59, on the 7200 block of NC 61 in Gibsonville after the two men argued.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Pennell is being charged with assault with a deadly inflicting serious injury and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the detention center on a $15,000 secured bond.

Deputies say this was an isolated incident.