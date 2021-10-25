Man charged in deadly shooting at Greensboro hotel

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made after a deadly shooting in Greensboro earlier this month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Preston Earl Love, 33, of Burlington, is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge of a firearm into occupied property, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police were called to the Extended Stay American on Big Tree Way around 1 a.m. on Oct. 4 on a report of a shooting.

Officers found Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, of High Point, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Love was arrested in Caswell County on unrelated charges.

No bond or trial date information has been released.

