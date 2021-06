ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Alamance County and charged on Thursday with taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to an Alamance county Sheriff’s Office news release.

Coty Wrenn Flynn, 19, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony disseminating obscene materials to a minor.

Flynn was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $15,000 secured bond.