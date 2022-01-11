Man charged in 2016 Greensboro homicide, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in a nearly six-year-old murder.

Tamarius Tyshe Merritt was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of William Lee Locklear, 41, who was found shot to death in August of 2016.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Forest Brook Drive on reports of a shooting and found Locklear at the top of the driveway leading to a vacant home.

Locklear had been shot in the head and the hand, the News & Record reported at the time of the shooting.

Merritt was arrested and charged Monday, according to police.