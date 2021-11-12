Man charged in 2015 Randolph County rape case

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zachary Douglas Kincaid

Zachary Douglas Kincaid

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with rape in a case dating back more than six years, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Douglas Kincaid, 29, is charged with felony statutory rape of a minor.

On March 3, 2015, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of rape. During the investigation, evidence was submitted to the SBI lab but was returned inconclusive.

In 2021, the case was re-opened and evidence was re-submitted to the SBI lab for testing, as modern advancement in DNA testing is now available. 

Kincaid was charged after a re-examination of the evidence and was taken into custody on Friday.

He is being held in the Randolph County jail under a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter