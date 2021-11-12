Man charged in 2015 Randolph County rape case

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with rape in a case dating back more than six years, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Douglas Kincaid, 29, is charged with felony statutory rape of a minor.

On March 3, 2015, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of rape. During the investigation, evidence was submitted to the SBI lab but was returned inconclusive.

In 2021, the case was re-opened and evidence was re-submitted to the SBI lab for testing, as modern advancement in DNA testing is now available.

Kincaid was charged after a re-examination of the evidence and was taken into custody on Friday.

He is being held in the Randolph County jail under a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.