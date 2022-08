RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight.

When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, Grantham was arrested and charged with felony assault on a female by strangulation.

He received no bond.