FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a homicide in Walkertown.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 27 they were called to a home on Cain Forest Drive about a homicide. When they got to the scene, they found Casey Goolsby, 24, of Walnut Cove, dead in the backyard with several gunshot wounds.

Deputies say that Tahlyk Neal, 23, had “engaged in a confrontation” with Goolsby, “resulting in him being shot.”

Deputies obtained warrants for Neal’s arrest and he was charged with murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and flee/elude.

Neal turned himself in on Thursday and was given no bond.