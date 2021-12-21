Man charged after he allegedly shot, killed Winston-Salem man as he walked out of his home, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with felony murder on Tuesday in connection to the death of a man in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Monday Winston-Salem officers responded to Pitts Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police believe a suspect was “lying in wait” and shot Cisneros-Lopez multiple times when he stepped out of his home.

Justin Neil Sydenstricker, 33, of Pilot Mountain, was identified as a suspect.

Sydenstricker was charged with felony murder in connection with the death of Cisneros-Lopez.

He is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

Cisneros-Lopez was determined to be an acquaintance of Edwin Hernandez-Medina, 15, who was also killed in Winston-Salem, on Timlic Avenue, but police do not believe these are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.

