Man charged after he allegedly shot, killed Winston-Salem man as he walked out of his home, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with felony murder on Tuesday in connection to the death of a man in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
On Monday Winston-Salem officers responded to Pitts Avenue when they were told about a shooting.
Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.
Police believe a suspect was “lying in wait” and shot Cisneros-Lopez multiple times when he stepped out of his home.
Justin Neil Sydenstricker, 33, of Pilot Mountain, was identified as a suspect.
Sydenstricker was charged with felony murder in connection with the death of Cisneros-Lopez.
He is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.
Cisneros-Lopez was determined to be an acquaintance of Edwin Hernandez-Medina, 15, who was also killed in Winston-Salem, on Timlic Avenue, but police do not believe these are connected.
The investigation is ongoing.