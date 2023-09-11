GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged late last month after allegedly stalking several EMS employees in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said that between June and August of this year, multiple female employees of Guilford County Emergency Medical Services were the victims of “stalking behavior” by a man identified of Austin Gray Cress, 29, of Salisbury, who was an employee of Piedmont Triad Ambulance & Rescue at the time of the incidents.

Officials say they believe that Cress was “able to determine the on-duty locations” of the victims through “familiarity with emergency service protocols” and by using equipment he had access to due to his job.

Allegedly, Cress would approach the victims while on duty for supposed medical needs and then contact them on social media afterward.

An arrest warrant was issued for two counts of misdemeanor stalking.

“That statute is violated when, on more than one occasion, an individual willfully harasses another person or willfully engages in a course of conduct without legal purpose and knows or should know that the harassment or conduct will cause the person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing them in fear of continued harassment.”

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office assisted GCSO in arresting Cress on Aug. 30. He is expected in court on Sept. 18.