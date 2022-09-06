GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a bank robbery in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police Department, Bryan Lamont Weeks, 45, has been charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after a Bank of America on Bessemer Avenue was robbed.

The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on September 1, when officers were called to 1616 E Bessemer Avenue. Police say a weapon was ‘implied’ during the robbery, but no one was injured.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a hard hat, reflective vest and jeans.

Weeks was arrested and charged on Saturday.