DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a juvenile was brought to the hospital with injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police began investigating on Sept. 26 after a child was found to have suffered an intracranial hemorrhage and three fractured ribs.

Medical workers told law enforcement that the injuries were consistent with “inflicted head trauma” or shaken baby syndrome.

Davidson County detectives arrested and charged Eddie Dewayne Sims with one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury on Thursday.