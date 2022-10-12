RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly leading Randolph County deputies on a chase on Wednesday.

Deputies say they pulled over Steven Brent Barnhart, 39, of Archdale, and discovered he had multiple warrants for failure to appear.

Deputies say they asked Barnhart to turn his car off and step out of it but he refused and then sped away on US-311 eastbound. A chase began and Barnhart eventually pulled the car over on Cray Drive.

Deputies helped Barnhart get out of the car and placed him under arrest. They searched the car and found drug paraphernalia.

Barnhart was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and is charged with the following:

Felony flee/elude arrest

Resist/obstruct/delay

Speeding

Driving while license revoked

Expired registration

Expired inspection

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was given a $27,000 secured bond and will appear in the Randolph County District Court on Monday.