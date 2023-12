BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged in connection to a stabbing in Burlington.

According to the Burlington Police Department, they arrested Ricky Jerrell Pinchback, 35, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police say Pinchback and another person were involved in an altercation on the front lawn of a home on Avon Avenue and Pinchback stabbed the victim multiple times before leaving the scene.

Pinchback was given no bond.