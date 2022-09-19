FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting at a car.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call on Saturday around 8 a.m. on Baux Mountain Road. When they got there, deputies learned there had been an argument between Patrick Renard Crews, 38, and a woman. The woman got into a car to leave and deputies say the Crews shot into the car as she attempted to leave.

She got away from the home without being hurt and called for help. Crews allegedly left the home before police arrived and they were given a description of a suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was found at a home in Winston-Salem and SWAT was called in to assist with serving the warrant.

Patrick Renard Crews was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.

He was given no bond.