Man caught stealing catalytic converter at fire station in Alamance County, deputies say

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The woman, a 30-year-old resident of Durham, was climbing on one of the rock walls at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell. (Stock image/Getty)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a cataclytic converter from a vehicle at the Eli Whitney Fire Department Station in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a larceny in progress at the fire station.

Deputies stopped a vehicle leaving the scene. The vehicle matched the description from an attempted larceny at the intersection of Boywood Road and South N.C. 87.

A man who was in the vehicle was arrested on charges of attempted larceny and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Deputies also found a dollar bill in his wallet with 1.04 grams of methamphetamine and charged the man with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter