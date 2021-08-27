Man caught stealing catalytic converter at fire station in Alamance County, deputies say

The woman, a 30-year-old resident of Durham, was climbing on one of the rock walls at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell. (Stock image/Getty)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a cataclytic converter from a vehicle at the Eli Whitney Fire Department Station in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a larceny in progress at the fire station.

Deputies stopped a vehicle leaving the scene. The vehicle matched the description from an attempted larceny at the intersection of Boywood Road and South N.C. 87.

A man who was in the vehicle was arrested on charges of attempted larceny and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Deputies also found a dollar bill in his wallet with 1.04 grams of methamphetamine and charged the man with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.