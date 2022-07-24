ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with multiple felonies following an undercover operation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 18, the ACSO’s Human Exploitation Team began the undercover operation on social media in order to locate a suspect attempting to exploit children.

Eventually, an undercover officer was messaged by Christopher John Matthews, 19, of Durham.

Deputies say that Matthews’ conversations with the undercover officer became sexual with Matthews sending two explicit pictures to the person he believed to be a minor. The messaging continued for several days.

On Thursday, Matthews drove to a predetermined location in Alamance County with the intent of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

Once Matthews arrived, he was arrested by investigators and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

He is being charged with the following:

Two counts of felony disseminating harmful material

One count of felony soliciting a minor by computer to commit a sexual act

He was given a $50,000 secured bond.