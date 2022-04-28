FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after being reported to the sheriff’s office for soliciting what he believed was a minor.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday night they were contacted by someone who told them that Thomas James Dibona, 25, of High Point was preparing to meet what he believed was a 14-year-old girl for sex.

The person who contacted them said they were a member of the group “Minor Defense Force” and provided them with the content of the conversations between Dibona and what he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators verified the information and began their own investigation, consulting with the DA’s office before meeting Dibona at the time that had been arranged.

Dibona was charged with soliciting a child by computer for sexual acts. He received a $10,000 secured bond and more charges are anticipated.

“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the People, would like to thank all involved in assisting to remove a predator from our community and saving our most valued treasures, our children. This incident is a true testament that we are better together, stronger together, and safer together,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said in a release.

According to the release, the Minor Defense Force (MDF) is based out of Winston-Salem. MDF focuses on “discovering, conversing and ‘meeting’ with adults who engage in predatory behavior towards children. (…) Each word, picture, video, call and ultimately ‘meeting’ is recorded and then handed over to the appropriate authorities.”