RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a chase involving a stolen vehicle in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on High Pine Church Road in Asheboro. The victim was following the stolen vehicle and could tell investigators the direction the driver was heading.

Deputies intercepted the stolen vehicle as it ran a stop sign on High Pine Church Road and drove onto Hopewell Friends Road “at a high rate of speed,” according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver sped up and drove away, turning left onto Pisgah Covered Bridge Road. The driver abruptly hit the brakes and turned onto Bailey Road before slowing down and turning onto Pearl Lane, where the driver pulled into a driveway.

The driver, who deputies identified as Douglas Edward Brigman, 40, ran out of the vehicle and onto a porch. Deputies ordered him to get off the porch, but he allegedly refused. When more deputies arrived at the scene, they say he “eventually walked to the deputies to talk about the incident and was detained.”

Brigman was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor hit and run, misdemeanor speeding, failure to stop at stop sign and two counts of misdemeanor damage to property. He received a $30,000 secured bond.