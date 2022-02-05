Man arrested on murder charge after victim found dead in Graham

Chris Emmanuel Wiggins

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested months after a man was found dead on Brucewood Road in Graham, according to the Wake County jail.

Chris Emmanuel Wiggins, 26, was arrested on Friday in Wake County in connection to the death of 28-year-old Jamel Ramel Haskins. According to the jail roster, Wiggins has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and/or entering, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, felony conspiracy, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

On Sept. 24 around 9 a.m., deputies responded to a report on Brucewood Road in Graham of a dead man found on the side of the road.

Investigators were able to identify the victim as Haskins, who lived in Durham County. His next of kin has been notified.

Deputies say Haskins had gang affiliations in Durham County, and the location of his death appears to be an isolated incident with no known ties to the neighborhood where his body was found.

He was shot sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., the release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ACSO at (336) 570-3600 to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigations Division. You may also report anonymously to Alamance County CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100, alamancecs.org, the P3TIPS App, or the Durham County CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.