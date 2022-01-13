Man arrested on murder charge after missing man found dead in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect man has been arrested after a missing man was found dead on Randleman Road, according to police.

Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder. He received no bond.

Police say 20-year-old Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, of Greensboro, was found dead on the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road.

Whitehurst’s family reported him missing on Wednesday. He was last seen at about 11 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.