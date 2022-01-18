Man arrested on murder charge after deadly shooting over ‘personal differences’ in Forsyth County, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting at a Forsyth County mobile home park, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies responded to a shooting in Peacehaven Mobile Home Park at Hollow Ridge Drive.

At the scene, investigators found Bartalome Palacios Mundo dead.

Deputies say the shooting was the result of “personal differences.”

Late on Monday, Alex Arnulfo Arevalo-Ramirez, 46, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He received no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly on the non-emergency number at (336) 727-2112, anonymously text information by Text-A-Tip to (336) 920-8477 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.