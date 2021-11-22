Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Man arrested on arson charge after fire destroys mobile home in Randolph County

Fire near U.S. 220 Business and Drum Street (Courtesy of Westside Fire & Rescue)
Robert Daniel Pugh

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been accused of setting the fire that destroyed a mobile home in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 9:39 a.m. Sunday, a deputy saw a plume of black smoke coming from the Drum Street area and found an abandoned mobile home on fire near U.S. 220 Business and Drum Street.

Fire crews, as well as the Randolph Electric Membership Corporation, responded to the scene to find the mobile home engulfed in fire. Power lines were also damaged in the fire.

Investigators believe that Robert Daniel Pugh, 39, set the fire intentionally.

Deputies found Pugh walking east on Drum Street. He was wanted on outstanding orders for arrest on charges of failure to appear on a probation violation and failure to appear on misdemeanor assault on a female.

At the Randolph County Detention Center, the magistrate found probable cause to charge Pugh with second-degree arson.

Pugh received a total $28,000 secured bond.

