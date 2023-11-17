DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a dog in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

In September 2023, deputies say a man shot a black and tan German shepherd on his property in Thomasville. The dog later died of his injuries.

After an investigation and interviews, deputies arrested Jackie Murphy on one count of felony cruelty on Nov. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Soles at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division at (336) 242-2105.