DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Durham police announced a man was arrested in connection with a 1999 homicide.

On Sept. 16, 1999, Jesus Enrique Garza, 19, of Durham, was shot and killed while sitting in a white Geo Storm at 827 North Miami Blvd.

Police said days after the murder happened, officers obtained a warrant charging Saturnino Gutierrez-Garcia, 46, of Mount Airy, with murder.

For 24 years, investigators continued to look for Gutierrez-Garcia. Police said they recently developed information that he was living in Mount Airy.

On Saturday, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office was able to find, identify and arrest Gutierrez-Garcia. He was taken to the Durham County Jail and is being held without bond.

“The Durham Police Department thanks the Surry County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work and assistance in making this arrest,” said the police department. “Our investigators would also like to thank the Garza family for their patience as we worked to bring this case to a close.”

Anyone with any information on this homicide is asked to call Investigator R. Armstrong at 919-560-4440 ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.