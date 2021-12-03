Man arrested in stolen U-Haul in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught in a stolen U-Haul, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, deputies stopped a U-Haul at the intersection of Old Mendenhall Road and Mendenhall Road.

Deputies determined that the U-Haul had been reported stolen by High Point police.

The driver, Robert Vance Price, 53, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was also served with warrants for first-degree and second-degree trespassing out of Guilford County.

Price received a $10,000 secured bond.