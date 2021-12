ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in jail after a double homicide in Alamance County.

According to warrants, Alfonza McDuffie, 45, of La Grange, is accused of killing Delfonia Wright and Tomeka Spaulding in Alamance County and then stealing Wright’s car.

McDuffie was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Authorities confirm that McDuffie was arrested in Sampson County.