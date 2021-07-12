Man arrested in Randolph County, charged with taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Randolph County and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On May 19, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was told about a rape.

Following the investigation, the magistrate found probable cause for charges sought against 37-year-old Michael Ray Roberts for two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

He was found at his home in Davidson County by deputies and arrested.

Roberts was taken to the county line where he was turned over to RCSO detectives and was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center on Friday.

He was given a $20,000 secured bond.