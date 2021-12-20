Man arrested in Randolph County, charged with multiple felony counts of exploitation of a minor

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested by Randolph County deputies and charged with multiple felony counts of exploitation of a minor on Monday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The RCSO Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) was told by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that a person named Garrison Keith Steede, 27, was soliciting underage children and producing pornographic photos/videos.

Detectives then began an investigation into a possible child pornography incident. On Friday, investigators made contact was made with Steede, and digital devices were seized from his possession.

On Monday, warrants for Steede’s arrest were obtained for ten counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor and one count of felony first-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested by detectives with the RCSO and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he is currently being held under a $250,000 secure bond and his first appearance was set for Tuesday in Randolph County District Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

