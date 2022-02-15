Man arrested in Randolph County, accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Monday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The RCSO received a report of a sexual offense against a juvenile allegedly by 41-year-old Jerod Austin Eugene Summey.

Following the investigation, charges were sought for felony indecent liberties with a child.

The magistrate found probable cause and issued a warrant for Summey’s arrest.

On Monday, he was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the warrant.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond.