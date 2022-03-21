RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested and is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On December 22, 2021, the RRCSO deputies received a report of a sexual offense allegedly committed by 35-year-old Luis Enrique Torres.

Following the investigation, detectives sought charges for two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, felony statutory sex offense with a child and misdemeanor harassing phone calls.

On Friday, March 18, Torres was arrested and taken the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the warrants.

He was also served a warrant initiated by the Asheboro Police Department for felony indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sex offense with a child.

He was held on a $250,000 secured bond.