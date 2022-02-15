Man arrested in Randolph County, accused of a sexual offense with a child by an adult

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Randolph County on Tuesday and charged with the sexual offense of a child by an adult, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Feb. 6, the RCSO received a report of an offense against a juvenile allegedly committed by 79-year-old Roy Gibson Parson.

Following the investigation, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division sought charges for felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

The magistrate found probable cause and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Parson was arrested and transported to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the warrant.

He was given a $250,000 secured bond.