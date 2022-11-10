RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS.

After an investigation, charges were sought on 34-year-old Lewis Terrel Jackson for felony taking indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sex offense of a child under 13.

On Wednesday, Jackson was apprehended on Hwy 109 in Mount Gilead in Montgomery County.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the warrant and issued a $250,000 secured bond.