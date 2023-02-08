GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Dec. 29, the RCSO was told about possible sexual offenses involving minors.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought against 37-year-old Christopher Lee Clark for:

two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

two counts of felony disseminating obscenity

six counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense

misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 years of age

The magistrate found probable cause for the charges and issued the warrants.

On Jan. 26, the RCSO Criminal Apprehension Team found Clark in Greensboro.

He was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate issued a $500,000 total secured bond plus electronic house arrest.