Man arrested in Greensboro after shootout that killed 2 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shootout involving rival cartels in Alamance County that left two men dead earlier this year, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Gar-yon-ded-weh Stepney, 41, of Winston-Salem, was found in Greensboro, arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Stepney is believed to have been involved in a double homicide that happened on April 8 on Wyatt Road in Green Level.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and has not received a bond at this time. He will be taken to a district court judge on Tuesday for the receipt of a bond hearing.

This is an active investigation, and the ACSO is working with the District Attorney’s Office, so further charges are possible.

At about 12:52 a.m. on April 8, the sheriff’s office got multiple calls reporting shots fired at a mobile home park on the 1000 block of Wyatt Road, according to Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson. The sheriff described the home as a “stash house.”

At the scene, deputies found 18-year-old Alonzo Beltran Lara. Lara had been shot but was still alive. Lara later died at a hospital.

Johnson says Lara was allegedly a drug runner who lived in the trailer with one other person.

“One belonging to the Sinaloa new generation cartel that the trailer was a stash house,” Johnson said. “The other being the criminal enterprise robbing the stash house.”

Barney Harris, of Union County, was found dead at the scene. Harris was a high school Spanish teacher and coach at Union Academy Charter School, the school announced on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office believes Harris had entered the mobile home while no one was there and waited for Lara to arrive.

When Lara arrived, his hands and feet were bound, the sheriff said.

Lara was found with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head in what appears to be an execution-style killing.

Harris was found in the bedroom and had been shot multiple times. He was wearing a vest, gloves and a face covering.