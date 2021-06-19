Man arrested in connection to fatal Winston-Salem hit-and-run, charged with driving while impaired

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday following a fatal hit-and-run in Winston-Salem last month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:39 a.m. on May 22, officers responded to a crash in the 1800 block of Ebert Road.

A 2019 Honda Civic was going south on Ebert Road when the car hit Ariel Patrice Wester, 31, of Greensboro.

He was taken to a local medical facility with life-threatening injuries where he died on May 28.

Collin Wayne Walser, 25, was charged with driving while impaired on May 24. He was then charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run on Friday.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit asks anyone with information regarding this incident call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.