ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in a case of indecent liberties with a child that happened ‘throughout’ 2020.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of multiple incidents of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County.

Over the course of the investigation, they say evidence led them to bring charges against Dustin Lynn Perry of Ramseur.

Perry was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.