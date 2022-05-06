ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Snow Camp Road around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A K9 officer indicated contraband and the passenger, Rodney Eric Wade Jr., was allegedly found to have crack cocaine, marijuana, scales and a stolen gun on him during the traffic stop,

Deputies say that Wade was also wanted by the Burlington Police Department for a felony hit and run charge.

He was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and two additional narcotics felonies.

He was also served with two warrants from the Burlington Police Department for felony hit and run. According to BPD, this hit and run occurred in March of 2020.

He was given a secured bond of $95,500.