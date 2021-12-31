Man arrested for assaulting, ‘restraining’ woman in Asheboro home, facing 8 charges, sheriff’s office says

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested over a month after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was called to Pisgah Covered Bridge Road in Asheboro on Nov. 17 for reports of an assault.

When they got to the scene, they were told by the victim that Kevin Andrew Blue allegedly broke into the home, “assaulted and restrained” the victim.

A family member of the victim came to the home and the victim was able to leave and call 911. Blue had fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

After an investigation of this incident as well as an incident allegedly involving Blue already under investigation, warrants were issued for the following charges: two counts of felony assault by strangulation, felonious restraint, felony first-degree kidnapping, two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female.

As the investigation continued, deputies located and seized firearms allegedly owned by Blue, who is a convicted felony. An additional warrant was issued for felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Blue was arrested by Thomasville Police Department on Thursday. He was denied bond due to the domestic nature of the charges.