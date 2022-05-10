RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the statutory rape of a child, officials say.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a sex offense against a juvenile in Asheboro on Mar. 18.

They investigated these allegations and charges were sought against Joshua Calvin Myers, 31, for three counts of felony statutory rape of a child under 15.

Warrants for the charges were issued on May 6.

On Monday, Myers was located and arrested. He was given a secure bond of $300,000 plus electronic house arrest.