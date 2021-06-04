Man arrested, charged with statutory sex offense in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after he was accused of statutory sex offense, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 21, deputies received a report that Juan Alberto Gonzalez Fuentes, 19, had committed sexual misconduct.

On Wednesday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Randleman police, obtained warrants for Fuentes arrest on charges of felony statutory sex offense with a child aged 15 or younger.

He was arrested on Thursday and received a $200,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says more charges may be on the way.