Man arrested, charged with multiple counts of exploitation of a minor in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Randolph County and charged with exploitation of a minor, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Oct. 15, the RCSO Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received a tip that told them 41-year-old Kevin Lee Nunn was receiving and distributing child sexual abuse material.

On Friday, a search warrant was executed at Nunn’s home with help from Homeland Security Investigations agents.

On Saturday, charges were sought for ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and the magistrate found probable cause to issue them.

On Sunday, 2021, Nunn was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the outstanding warrants for arrest.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County District Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.