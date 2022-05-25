RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after assaulting someone in Ramseur.

On Monday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a Fox Grove Road in Ramseur about an assault. When they got there, they found a person inside a home who was unconscious. They were given medical treatment and taken to the hospital.

After an investigation, deputies obtained warrants for Patrick Andre Marley, 50, for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious bodily injury. Marley and the victim known one another.

On Tuesday, Marley was arrested and given a $150,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed. The victim remains hospitalized.