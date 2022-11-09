FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after two people were shot in Kernersville on Monday.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. When they got on the scene, they found two victims outside of the home. A woman was dead when the deputies arrived and a man was taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe that a fight happened between the two victims and the suspect, Derrick Jose Ward, 33, of Winston-Salem, who allegedly shot them and then fled the area.

The US Marshals located Ward in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night and took him into custody without incident.

Ward has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

He was given no bond and served multiple outstanding legal warrants unrelated to Weatherton Drive.

“We are beyond grateful for our local and federal partnerships across the State of North Carolina. There is no escape for the unjust. Justice is inescapable, especially when we stand together as one.” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.